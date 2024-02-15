You don't need a PS5 Pro | Have live service games reached their nadir with Suicide Squad?

Welcome back to the Shiitake Show, where we present our shiitakes for your enjoyment or otherwise.

This week, with the imminent destruction of Xbox (according to some circles), we're wondering who the hell needs a PS5 Pro, as it's still rumoured to be coming out this year - despite the fact that Sony considers the base PS5 to be entering its final phase of life (already? Seriously?).

We also discuss the endless streaming wars in the wake of Pokemon TV disappearing, and how this affects our favourite franchises such as Star Trek and Marvel, and then wonder when live-service games are going to hit their rock bottom.

I mean, surely Suicide Squad represents some sort of breaking point for that Sort Of Thing, right? Especially after Gotham Knights as well. With shorter, snappier, not-online games now advertising themselves as Bloat Free as if it's a virtue (as opposed to the norm), the end must be nigh for GAAS - in their current form, at least.

In an entertainment landscape this saturated, big budget games without a strong direction are finding it more and more difficult, despite their shiny presentation, to deliver on their lofty promises. But thankfully, there's still plenty of stuff that's worth your time if you're willing to look for it!

Podcast Timestamps:

00:00 Who needs a PS5 Pro? Who even needs a PS5?

11:39 Unintentional ASMR vs ASMRtists

15:16 Goodbye Pokemon TV

20:04 Streaming Wars

23:00 Star Trek streaming rights

26:40 Being a legit consumer shouldn't be this hard

28:24 Suicide Squad: the nadir of GAAS?