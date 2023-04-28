ROG Ally aims to take on Steam Deck with $699.99 price tag, according to leak

Asus announced its Steam Deck competitor, the ROG Ally, on April 1 without a release date, a spec sheet, or a price.

Thanks to a recent leak, we may know a little more about the handheld gaming system and how much the higher spec'd offering will cost.

Asus ROG All is Republic of Gamers' first gaming handheld console

According to various leakers (thanks, The Verge), the higher-end Asus ROG Ally features a 7-inch FHD 120Hz screen, houses an AMD Z1 Extreme, comes with a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 16GB LPDDR5, features AMD Radeon Navi3 Graphics, and Dolby Atmos Surround Sound (per SnoopyTech).

The leak also has Asus toting the handheld can play "almost any game that runs on Windows, Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Android, and more." With it, you can play games in co-op mode on the same devices using 2 Xbox controllers, and it also connects to your TV or ROG XG Mobile Dock, a keyboard, mouse, and monitor for higher resolutions and frame rates.

Furthermore, if documents seen by The Verge are correct, the ROG Ally is 11.02 inches wide, 4.37 inches tall, 0.83 inches deep, and weighs 1.34 pounds. Users can upgrade the M.2 2230 SSD with a single screw, the IPS screen is protected by Gorilla Glass DXC, and the system will charge from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes using the 65W USB-C power brick that comes with it.

A price for this, the higher-end model, is said to be $699.99. Asus told The Verge it plans to offer a slightly less powerful model, but the company didn't provide additional information.

Asus has scheduled a launch event for the ROG Ally on May 11. Tune in at 7am PT, 10am ET, and 3pm UK to find out all there is to know about the upcoming portable gaming system, including pre-order details.