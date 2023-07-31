Retro shooter Amid Evil has announced new prequel DLC, The Black Labyrinth

Amid Evil joined New Blood Interactive’s slate of published games back in 2019, acting as a spiritual successor to prior shooters, Heretic.

Developed by Indefatigable, the retro shooter was privy to plenty of praise, and keen fans can now rejoice; Amid Evil’s prequel DLC, The Black Labyrinth, which was teased two years ago, will now finally release on August 18.

Revealed via a new release date reveal trailer, this prequel expansion will provide players with 11 new levels, new enemies, two new weapons, more traps, a dragon, and a new soundtrack. So, that’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into.

Its story will have you hunting down and defeating the keeper of the legendary ‘Axe of the Black Labyrinth’. If you manage to wade through all of the new content and take the Axe of the Black Labyrinth for yourself, you will gain the title of Champion!

The new trailer gives us a glimpse of The Black Labyrinth’s impressive new levels and a soundtrack from Andrew Hulshult, and new weapons, including a scythe known as the Voidsplitter. It looks to be a real rad romp, and if you’re yet to play Amid Evil and happen to be a fan of good-looking retro shooter games like Ultrakill, Dusk, and Gloomwood, give it a whirl. You won’t be disappointed.

What’s great about Amid Evil, and New Blood’s whole roster of games, is their replayability. These are shooters that you’ll rarely tire of, and will find easy enough to pick up for short stints when you’re not sure of what to play. Dusk and Amid Evil are two games I’ll never uninstall for this reason.

The Black Labyrinth looks to be a great bit of additional content for Amid Evil fans, and will no doubt only ramp up this fantastic-looking retro-FPS further. You can try it out for yourself on Steam from August 18. Let us know what you think!