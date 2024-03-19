Rebel Moon Part 2 trailer sadly reveals a film that looks just as naff as Part 1

Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebel Moon Part 2, but it's looking like just as much of a Zack Snyder movie as the first one.

It's pretty clear that Snyder's Rebel Moon is meant to be his take on Star Wars - it was even originally thought of as one - but when it released last December, it was immediately met with a negative critical reception, and a pretty meh response from the general public. That didn't matter much for viewership, but in general it was agreed upon that this film wasn't very good. Unfortunately for Snyder, then, is the fact that a Part 2 had already been made, and yesterday Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming sequel, subtitled The Scargiver. And unfortunately again, it looks just as "eh" as the first one.

Set to release on the streaming service April 19, Rebel Moon Part 2 "continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld," a description of the film explains. "On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

Outside of the sequel, there is meant to be a longer, R-rated cut of the film on the way, which Snyder promises is much better, but I think there's honestly so many times you can get away with doing a Snyder-cut, and he's already done it once. There's no word yet on when that cut is meant to release, so you'll just have to wait for the sequel in the meantime.