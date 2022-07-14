Mario Kart, Hot Wheels and procedural tracks collide in this high-octane Unreal Engine 5 project

Who doesn’t love a good racing game? Wheels on the road, racing around intricate tracks and weaving between obstacles as you dash for the finish line. Unreal Engine 5 developer, Ronnie Ree, certainly does - and they’ve expressed their love for racing games in a project mixing together Mario Kart and Hot Wheels.

Uploaded to both YouTube and Reddit, the video shows off procedural track generation in the engine. Everything from the track itself to the environment is created on the fly, as the player has to race through these shifting roads dodging rocks and grabbing power ups along the way.

Watch a trailer for the game yourself here!

It’s still early on in development, with a public demo yet to be made available. For now, the work on this racing game continues, with efforts to improve the controls, have a disappearing track behind you to encourage speedy driving, and work around the pop-in as tracks are generated. There's a lot to look forward to!

Unreal Engine 5 seems to be a great platform for fans of the racing genre to express themselves. Earlier this year, we took a look at a Need for Speed 3 fan remake developed in the engine, which aims to make use of UE5’s vast graphical improvements to bring that title back from the dead. That, in addition to totally original projects like Ronnie Ree’s work, cement the merits of the engine for this particular genre.

