Resolved to play more games? Prime Gaming has your back in January

Amazon has announced the next batch of free titles for Prime Gaming.

The January games with Prime lineup features the titles Endling - Extinction is Forever, Apico, Atari Mania, and Yars: Recharged.

This lineup allows you to explore a planet destroyed by mankind, test your beekeeping and conservation skills, journey through videogame history, and enjoy a recharged, classic shoot ‘em up.

Titles will be released every Thursday on Prime Gaming. Here’s the schedule:

January 4 - Endling - Extinction is Forever: Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious BAFTA award-winning adventure.

January 11 - Apico: Set in a series of lush environments, players can breed, collect, and conserve bees in this laid-back beekeeping sim game.

January 18 - Atari Mania: Journey through this minigame collection featuring a humorous retro-driven narrative of exploration and surprise.

January 25 - Yars: Recharged: Destroy enemy homeworld defenses in this bullet-dodging, boss-rush revival of the classic 1982 Atari title.

You can also access the latest rotating selection of games on Amazon Luna this month.

If you are a Prime Gaming member in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, or Spain, you can play these games on Amazon Luna during January: Control Ultimate Edition, Kitaria Fables, Wonderboy: The Dragon Trap, and Young Souls.

As usual, you can also expect plenty of new in-game content to claim during the month.