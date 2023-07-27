Prime Gaming August content packs a punch with nine games and plenty of extra content

Amazon has announced the free titles Prime Gaming members will receive in August.

The lineup features nine titles, including In Sound Mind, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2, Quake 4, Foretales, and Summertime Madness.

Other games include PayDay 2 plus the Gage Mod Courier DLC, Farming Simulator 19, Blade Assault, and Driftland: The Magic Revival.

Plus, Prime subscribers can claim exclusive content for Call of Duty: Warzone, Diablo 4, Fall Guys, League of Legends, and more.

Freebies for the month include new in-game loot and content drops for Black Desert Online, Dead By Daylight, Honkai: Star Rail, Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, Call of Duty: Warzone, League of Legends, and more.

World of Warcraft players can claim the Silver Pig Pet from now through August 24. It's super cute, so don't forget to claim it, especially if you are a pet collector.

There's also the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle for Diablo 4, and it is only available until August 6, so hurry and claim it. On August 3, you can claim four Tier Skips, so don't miss out on that either.

On August 2, Dead by Daylight players can claim 400K Bloodpoints, and on the same day, Warframe players will get the Melee Weapon Bundle.

August will see more Blizzard drops occur. On August 17, 5+ Tier Skips for Overwatch 2 will drop, August 23 will see three Standard Card Packs arrive for Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft players can claim the Tabard of Brilliance Transmog on August 24.

There are more drops on the way. You will want to check out the full schedule of games and items available, check out the Prime Gaming website.

To celebrate the 2023 World Series of Warzone event, running through September 16, Call of Duty fans can claim the World Series of Warzone Rat Pack bundle for Call of Duty: Warzone until August 24.

It features the following goodies:

Cheesy – Reyes Operator Skin

Spicy Meatballs – Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint

Cheesin’ – Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint

You’re a Rat – Sticker

Fit for a Ghost – Calling Card

Rat Pack – Loading Screen

Gotcha – Emblem

1 Hour Double XP – Consumable

1 Hour Double Weapon XP - Consumable

Prime Gaming is a presenting sponsor of the World Series of Warzone, in which hundreds of players across North America and Europe battle through qualifiers, culminating in an international LAN final in London on September 16. This tournament will bring together the best 50 trios to compete for $600,000.

For Amazon Luna, Prime members can take advantage of the following rotation of games starting on August 1: Batora: Lost Haven, SteamWorld Quest, The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf and Ys 7: Lacrimose of Dana, and more.