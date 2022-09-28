PlayStation Plus October: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for October, and the games are Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot.

PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium members can add these three titles to their game library from October 4 until October 31. Sony will announce the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog lineup for October later this month.

Hot Wheels Unleashed Gameplay Trailer

Coming to PS4 and PS5 is the arcade sim Hot Wheels Unleashed that finds you collecting, building, and racing vehicles. You can race side by side with friends in two-player split-screen, or go up against 12 opponents in online challenges.

You can even build a custom course using the track editor featuring loops, boosters, obstacles, and other elements. You can even share your creations online for other players to try.

PS4 game Injustice 2 is also available for the month. The creators of Mortal Kombat return to the DC Universe with the sequel to Injustice. The game features a rather large roster and various fighting locations across the globe. You can play against others locally or online and enjoy a story-driven single-player campaign as Batman, who isn't too pleased with Superman’s regime.

Another PS4 game, Superhot, arrives for Plus users. The FPS features a mechanic where time only moves when you move, and it doesn't feature regenerating health bars or conveniently placed ammo drops. You will find yourself outnumbered and outgunned most of the time, and the only weapons you will gain are those taken off of enemies you have dispatched.

New games mean that some are leaving the service. You have until October 3 to play or add September games Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem to your game library before they are gone.