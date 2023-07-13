PlayStation 5's highly customizable Access controller launches in December

Sony has announced a launch date of December 6 for its new PlayStation 5 controller, Access.

Previously known as Project Leonardo, the heavily customizable controller is aimed at broadening accessibility for PS5 users with disabilities, allowing them to play for longer and with greater comfort.

PlayStation 5 - Access Controller launches December 6

Sony said it worked for five years with accessibility organizations and experts to "create a versatile controller kit" to empower more players to share in the joy of gaming.

The Access controller lets you customize your layout with different buttons and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360° orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four 3.5mm expansion ports.

Many settings for the Access controller are available on PS5, and you can configure each to meet your needs. You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable some of the controller's buttons.

You can also pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller to use collaboratively.

Check out the specs for the controller below.

PS5 Access controller specs

Access will be available for preorder starting July 21 and will run you $89.99/$119.99 CAD/¥12,980/€89.99/£79.99.