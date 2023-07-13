If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PLAY YOUR WAY

PlayStation 5's highly customizable Access controller launches in December

A more inclusive experience.

PS5 Access controller visual breakdown
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sony has announced a launch date of December 6 for its new PlayStation 5 controller, Access.

Previously known as Project Leonardo, the heavily customizable controller is aimed at broadening accessibility for PS5 users with disabilities, allowing them to play for longer and with greater comfort.

PlayStation 5 - Access Controller launches December 6

Sony said it worked for five years with accessibility organizations and experts to "create a versatile controller kit" to empower more players to share in the joy of gaming.

The Access controller lets you customize your layout with different buttons and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360° orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four 3.5mm expansion ports.

Many settings for the Access controller are available on PS5, and you can configure each to meet your needs. You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable some of the controller's buttons.

You can also pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller to use collaboratively.

Check out the specs for the controller below.

PS5 Access controller specs
PS5 Access controller specs

Access will be available for preorder starting July 21 and will run you $89.99/$119.99 CAD/¥12,980/€89.99/£79.99.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch