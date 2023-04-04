Overwatch 2 reveals new support hero, Lifeweaver

In a reveal shared to Twitter by Blizzard, Overwatch 2 fans will soon be in receipt of a new, blossoming support hero with a floral theme.

Here's the Season 3 trailer for Overwatch 2.

Named Lifeweaver, the support hero is anticipated to arrive in Season 4 of Overwatch 2, with Blizzard stating that players can expect to hear more tomorrow (at the time of writing, that’s today) about the hero.

Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸



Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. pic.twitter.com/T39o93Ekz6 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 3, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A few details about the new support were shared in an article on PCGamesN, which was subsequently taken down. However, Reddit users have already gone about resharing what the original article revealed.

Lifeweaver’s abilities, first reported by PCGamesN and later shared to Reddit, include the following:

Petal Platform - a pressure-sensitive platform that ascends when used by all heroes, with Life Grip allowing Lifeweaver to shield a nearby ally and pull them to his position

- a pressure-sensitive platform that ascends when used by all heroes, with Life Grip allowing Lifeweaver to shield a nearby ally and pull them to his position Rejuvenating Dash - provides a small burst of passive healing to keep Lifeweaver alive when repositioning

- provides a small burst of passive healing to keep Lifeweaver alive when repositioning Parting Gift - triggers upon death and causes Lifeweaver to drop a healing item that either team can use

- triggers upon death and causes Lifeweaver to drop a healing item that either team can use Tree of Life - will heal allies within the perimeter for as long as it is active, can be placed anywhere on the map

The article also shared as to why exactly Lifeweaver has these abilities; Alec Dawson says to PCGamesN, “The aim was to create another support hero that didn’t rely on aim skill. Lifeweaver is designed for players that care a bit more about their own positioning.”

Lifeweaver also has access to an alternate primary fire known as Thorn Valley, which allows him to deal damage to incoming targets. Ultimately, he’s shaping up to be a valuable support hero when in a coordinated team, but I suspect that those who love to troll in Overwatch 2 will have a field day with this guy.