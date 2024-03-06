Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will see its story to a conclusion as it gets two more seasons

To the surprise of no one, but to my own personal dismay, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for two more seasons.

Netflix announced today via its social media channels that "The Avatar will return" with the confirmation that two more seasons of the show are coming. Paired with this announcement as in image showing a blue arrow pointing towards a green symbol with a two in it, and a red, fiery symbol with a three in it, signifying the two seasons and referencing the fact that Aang learns earth bending and fire bending in their respective animated equivalents. Deadline reported that the two seasons will apparently be filmed back to back, to help deal with the fact that the main cast are kids and are growing quickly.

The Avatar will return!! Seasons 2 & 3 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER are coming! pic.twitter.com/NDxSDP7kZE — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2024

Outside of that, details are slim on what's next. The second season will obviously introduce fan favourite character Toph Beifong, though there's no word on casting for her character. It also hasn't been confirmed how many episodes both seasons will have, but I'd expect them to be a similar length to the first one - Netflix doesn't tend to have particularly long seasons when it comes to its more premium titles.

Netflix's live action take on Avatar premiered on the streaming service February 22, and quickly set records. It amassed 41.1 million views in its first 11 days, and its launch was even stronger than the also extremely successful live action adaptation of One Piece. Unfortunately, at least if you ask me (you are asking me, right?), this take on Avatar isn't very good - I'd go as far to call it a failure, primarily because it doesn't understand why animation even works.

Of course, my opinion doesn't matter much when you put it up against numbers and the algorithm, so I do understand why it's getting two more seasons. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how they turn out.