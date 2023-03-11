Microsoft will not be on E3's showfloor, will instead support the show via Digital Week

Microsoft has confirmed it will not be on the showfloor at E3 this year.

In a statement to IGN, a spokesperson for the company stated as much, but said the firm was looking forward to supporting the show via Digital Week.

It's wonderful to have a release date for Starfield (again).

"We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later," said the representative. "We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor."

E3 2023 Digital Week kicks off Sunday, June 11, and will feature many online showcases, including PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective, a dedicated Starfield Direct, and Black Voices in Gaming.

E3 Industry Days will take place June 13-June 15, reserved exclusively for registered contributors to video games, press, and content creators. E3 Gamer Days will run June 15-16 with access for the public, industry, and media attendees.

This will be the first in-person E3 since COVID ruined everyone's fun and then some.