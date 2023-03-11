If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
STILL STREAMING THO

Microsoft will not be on E3's showfloor, will instead support the show via Digital Week

No showfloor presence.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Microsoft has confirmed it will not be on the showfloor at E3 this year.

In a statement to IGN, a spokesperson for the company stated as much, but said the firm was looking forward to supporting the show via Digital Week.

It's wonderful to have a release date for Starfield (again).

"We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later," said the representative. "We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor."

E3 2023 Digital Week kicks off Sunday, June 11, and will feature many online showcases, including PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective, a dedicated Starfield Direct, and Black Voices in Gaming.

E3 Industry Days will take place June 13-June 15, reserved exclusively for registered contributors to video games, press, and content creators. E3 Gamer Days will run June 15-16 with access for the public, industry, and media attendees.

This will be the first in-person E3 since COVID ruined everyone's fun and then some.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch