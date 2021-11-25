Microsoft publishes the acquisition letter that got it laughed out of Nintendo's office

What would the world be like ifandteamed up? What would Bowser look like as a guest character in? Can you imagine aandcrossover? What about seeing aagent in

In an alternate timeline, all these things have happened. Becasue over 20 years ago, as Microsoft was getting ready to launch the original Xbox console, a couple of execs at the company were worried that there wouldn't be enough games for the hardware at launch. The solution? Buy Nintendo!

Nintendo, though, “laughed their asses off” at the offer. Now – perhaps as the embarrassment fades some 20-plus years on – Microsoft has published a letter that was sent between the two companies at the time, giving us an insight into the thinking behind the deal.

The letter has been shared as part of the new browser-based Xbox 20th anniversary interactive museum, and though lots of the document is covered up (boo), there's stil a lot to be learned from what's visible.

"Dear Jacqualee, I appreciate you taking the time to try to arraign a meeting with Mr. Takeda and Mr. Yamauchi to discuss a possible strategic partnership between Nintendo and Microsoft on future video game platforms," reads the letter. "I understand Mr. Takeda's concerns about the possible partnership and will try to [blocked out] the guidelines that he has requested."

It's worth a look at the link above if you want to take a peek at some gaming history yourself. Whilst you're there, you can also check out your own Xbox history and look into more elements of the company's past. It's a pretty cool exhibit, and a real nice way of celebrating Xbox's 20-year anniversary.