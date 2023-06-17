Microsoft and People Can Fly collaborating on Project Maverick, a game based on an existing IP

Bulletstorm studio People Can Fly is working on a new project based on an existing Microsoft IP.

This is according to a statement posted to Polish financial site Interia Biznes, via Eurogamer, which states Project Maverick, as it's called, will be funded by Microsoft.

The production and publishing agreement with Microsoft will be carried out in the work-for-hire model, based on a triple-A IP of the publisher, for a total budget of $30-50 million.

No further information was provided regarding which IP the developer is working on.

People Can Fly was established in 2002 and is based in Warsaw, alongside locations in the UK and North America. Previous shooters and action games from the studio include Painkiller, Bulletstorm, Gears of War: Judgment, and Outriders.

As noted on the studio's website, it is developing several titles alongside Project Maverick. There's Gemini with Square Enix; self-publishing projects Bifrost, Victoria, and Dagger; Project Red in the concept phase; and two projects in VR - one of which is Bulletstorm VR.