It's a new dawn for Marvel Comics as the company has announced a major new series of its all-new Ultimates Universe in Ultimates #1 and beyond.

Marvel has just unveiled that the new comic book series will be written by Deniz Camp, known for Children of the Vault, and drawn by Juan Frigeri, known for his widely acclaimed work on Invincible Iron Man.

The Ultimates will spin out of the Ultimates Universe as written by Jonathan Hickman and penciled by Stefano Caselli. The general idea behind this reboot of Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch's famous Ultimate line of comics, which most fans remember from the early 2000s, is to help onboard new comic book readers and offer veterans a different twist on iconic characters and well-trodden team dynamics.

"We are reinventing these classic characters and archetypes to be as surprising and vital as when they were first introduced. Our Ultimates is an evolution not just of the Avengers, but of the whole super hero team concept," explained Camp, who has high ambitions for the series, but also said it'll be up to readers to decide whether they come to fruition or not.

Here's the cover for Ultimates #1, as shared by Marvel today. | Image credit: Marvel

The new Ultimates series will kick off by following Iron Lad (Tony Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor, and Sif as they build "a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change," which might be a dangerous idea if they're not careful. For now, however, "they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will."

With everything that Marvel has going on in the realm of movies, TV, and video games at the moment, it's been sad to see the company's original medium struggle so much recently, so any fresh opportunities to kickstart something special comic-wise are welcome.

We'll find out whether this team is worth sticking around for when Ultimates #1 arrives in stores on June 5, 2024.