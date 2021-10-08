Let’s Play Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - more than a hit of nostalgia?

Ever wondered what it would be like to battle it out as some of the beloved characters from your favorite childhood cartoons,? Well look no further than Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

It's a fighting game that has taken clear inspiration from other games like Super Smash Bros, Brawlhalla and Rivals of Aether but it's got its own charm, character and mechanics.

Comparatively it's nowhere near as robust as those other games and doesnt have the same level of polish and refinement, so I don't think it'll be headlining any EVO tournaments anytime soon.

The combat feels clunky because it has very fast movement but a lot of the moves and abilities have a delay and no buffer which slows it right back down.

It's also a shame that there isn't a dedicated story mode. I think it would have made a lot of sense to give each character a mini story episode to double down on the nostalgia a lot of players already feel while playing. Dont get me wrong, it's nice to see characters doing moves that come straight from their cartoons, but apart from that and a few memes it all just feels a bit hollow.

It's a laugh, for sure, and I definitely had fun with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as you can see from the video above, but that's because I set my own challenge trying to defeat an incredibly broken level 9 CPU.

All in all I don't think I'll be playing it much beyond this let’s play. If I have a younger member of my family come over I might let them play it for a bit to keep them entertained, but apart from that it'll be gathering digital dust.

If you'd like to play it for yourself, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available on a load of platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows PC. For more upcoming games, head over to our video game release dates page.