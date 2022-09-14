If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Judgment and Lost Judgment are both now available for PC

Takayuki Yagami comes to desktops. And laptops.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released Judgment and its sequel Lost Judgment for PC on Steam.

The original Judgment is an action-adventure detective game that takes place in a crime-ridden Tokyo. In it, you play as Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced defense attorney turned detective working his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to uncover the truth behind a string of grisly murders.

With gameplay, there are two unique battle styles to take down adversaries, and you'll have fun with the Hollywood-worthy combat sequences and cinematic twists and turns.

In it's sequel, Lost Judgment, a convicted police officer has diclosed the murder of the student teacher who bullied his son to suicide. Now, the dark secrets of a Yokohama high school have risen to the surface.

As detective Takayuki Yagami, you fight for the truth by going undercover at a the school to solve the bullying cases. But as victims pile up, you will need to choose whether to lawfully bring the culprits to justice or enact vengeance.

Judgment will run you $39.99 and Lost Judgment $59.99.

