Hitman 3 getting another year of DLC, including new maps, storylines, modes and ways to play

IO Interactive has announced Hitman 3 will get another year of support, reveals it's the most successful game in the series
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Published on

Get your briefcase together, pack your explosive rubber duckies up and get ready to off some rich tyrant, because Hitman 3 is coming back for more. In a new blog post, IO Interactive has announced that everyone's favourite skinhead assassin, Agent 47, will return in 2022 alongside "new maps, storylines, modes and ways to play".

Per the blog, and a new video (below), Hitman 3 Year 2 will start on 20 January 2022, with post-launch support confirmed for another 12 months thereafter, too.

Some of the announced upgrades to the game include ray-tracing (coming to the game on PC in 2022), VR (coming to PC in 2022, also) and the Elusive Targets Arcade.

This is positioned as 'one of the new ways to play'. "Prepare to take on the ultimate Elusive Target challenge in a change to the established formula in this fan-favourite game mode," says the blog. "All Elusive Target Arcade content will be a permanent addition to the game. Full details on how this game mode works will be shared in early January 2022."

There are no details on specifically what new maps, modes or other ways to play are just yet, but apparently we're going to learn more about upcoming content (billed as "a major update") in Spring 2022. Given that IO Interactive inferred that we wouldn't be getting new maps in an interview earlier in the year, this kind of support is music to our ears.

IO Interactive also announced that the entire World Of Assassination trilogy (that's all the games in the reboot) has reached 50 million players in total, and that Hitman 3 is now the most successful Hitman game of all time. Not bad, given that it's only been out for less than a year.

But considering Hitman 3 was already profitable and recouped its total project costs in less than a week, it's not that suprising, is it?

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

