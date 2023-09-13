Here's the games you can expect on day one with Xbox Game Pass Core

Microsoft has announced additional games will be available when Xbox Game Pass Core launches tomorrow, September 14.

As announced in July, Xbox Live Gold is becoming Xbox Game Pass Core, and it will continue to provide players access to the Xbox multiplayer network for $10 per month or $60 per year, which is the same price Gold is currently.

With the evolution of Xbox Live Gold to Core, Games with Gold is being replaced with select titles in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

When Core was initially announced, 25 games were confirmed, and today the number of games launching with the service stands at 36.

These games are:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Microsoft plans to update the Game Pass Core library 2-3 times a year, and the service will continue to provide the same benefits you had with Xbox Live Gold, including deals and discounts of up to 50% off select games!, and access to Free Play Days for select fully featured games.