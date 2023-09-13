If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SO LONG XBLG

Here's the games you can expect on day one with Xbox Game Pass Core

There will be 36 games available to kick things off tomorrow.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Microsoft has announced additional games will be available when Xbox Game Pass Core launches tomorrow, September 14.

As announced in July, Xbox Live Gold is becoming Xbox Game Pass Core, and it will continue to provide players access to the Xbox multiplayer network for $10 per month or $60 per year, which is the same price Gold is currently.

With the evolution of Xbox Live Gold to Core, Games with Gold is being replaced with select titles in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

When Core was initially announced, 25 games were confirmed, and today the number of games launching with the service stands at 36.

These games are:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors

Microsoft plans to update the Game Pass Core library 2-3 times a year, and the service will continue to provide the same benefits you had with Xbox Live Gold, including deals and discounts of up to 50% off select games!, and access to Free Play Days for select fully featured games.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

