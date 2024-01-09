Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein film says goodbye to Spider-Man, and hello to Elvis

Sorry, Andrew Garfield fans, but the Amazing Spider-Man actor is no longer set to star in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein film.

While Garfield will initially set to play Frankenstein's monster, Deadline recently reported that Priscilla star Jacob Elordi will be replacing him, with Netflix confirming as such a day later. Apparently Garfield had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts that came about from strike postponements, but as a reminder, we support strikes here! I would have loved to have seen Garfield as an iconic horror monster too, but we'll have to settle for the hunk the internet is currently in love with after his stint in the controversial Saltburn.

Deadline also shared that Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, Alita: Battle Angel), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher), David Bradley (Pinocchio), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, One Piece) have signed up to the cast. They join Oscar Isaac (Across the Spider-Verse) and Mia Goth (Pearl), the former set to play the titular Victor Frankenstein.

Not much is known about del Toro's take on Frankenstein, but he's obviously no stranger to monster movies, having made works like Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water, the last of which he won best picture for at the Oscars in 2017. He'll be writing, directing, and producing the project alongside J. Miles Dale, who served as a producer on del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, another Netflix project. It's obviously based on Mary Shelley's classic novel, but whether he'll be opting for a period piece or a contemporary setting is up in the air.

Elordi has been thrusted into the spotlight quite quickly recently, still serving as a series regular in the HBO show Euphoria, and most recently portraying the king himself Elvis in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, as well as one of the main characters in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.