Here's what's included with the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary EditionYou can now pre-order the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition, and there are three options available to you.
Sony announced the contents of the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition today, and it was revealed that only the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with Dual Entitlement.
If you want to upgrade the PS4 Standard Edition of Gran Turismo 7 to the Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Digital Standard Edition, there will be a $10 digital upgrade option at the time of release.
Details of the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Editions and the bonus items you get with the standard Launch Edition are listed below.
If you buy the Launch Edition at any participating retailers including PS Store and PS Direct and get the following bonus in-game items:
- Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra
- Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)
- Porsche 917K Living Legend
- 100,000 in-game Credit (CR)
The 25th Anniversary Edition for PS5 and PS4 can be purchased at retail or direct from the PlayStation Store. It includes a limited-edition SteelBook case (with physical versions only), and is available for pre-order now.
It also comes with:
- Includes PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game
- In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR
- Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery
- 30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars
- The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack
- Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra
- Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)
- Porsche 917K Living Legend
This is a limited-edition physical release so be sure to pre-order whole supplies last.
Finally, there’s the 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 and PS4 available through the PlayStation Store. If you purchase it before March 4, 2022 you will get the pre-order items, including:
- Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement
- In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR
- Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery
- 30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars
- The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack
- Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra
- Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)
- Porsche 917K Living Legend
The pre-order offer ends when the game launches on March 4, 2022.