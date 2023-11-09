Good news Steam weirdos, Valve may soon let you hide your dodgy games from friends

In a development that would no doubt be welcomed by those who keep being gifted bizarre titles by their friends, it seems Valve is working on allowing Steam users to obscure specific games they own from prying eyes.

As spotted by SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik (thanks, PC Gamer), it looks as though you may soon be able to mark individual games in their libraries as “private”, hiding them from public view. So, if you’re big into a game like, say, Sex Chess (real thing) and aren’t quite ready to explain why that’s the case to those you know and love, you can happily continue to kick the can down the road.

Or maybe you’re like me and have put 240 hours in Cyberpunk 2077 despite maintaining the public persona of having had mixed feelings about the game prior to the release of Phantom Liberty.

Previously, Steam’s privacy settings would have left you without the specific tool needed to pretend these aren’t the case without hiding your entire profile - or specific aspects of it like screenshots and workshop items - away in a fashion that kind of telegraphs that something a bit suspect could be going on.

But, assuming this feature does end up becoming a thing (we’re fairly sure support groups will be formed for the affected if it doesn’t), you’ll have a means to continue simultaneously living the double life of a normal human being and the world’s foremost expert on Sex With Stalin, a game that looks to follow the old saying of doing exactly what it says on the tin.

Steam is working on allowing you to mark a game as private and hide it from your friends. pic.twitter.com/ngb74mJzHN — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) November 8, 2023

Thankfully, it looks as though hiding the skeletons in your closet isn't the only thing potentially on Valve’s to-do list, with Djundik having suggested the company is also working on some “new parental controls” via the “addition of family groups”. So, your kids may soon be able to submit a request to buy Sex Coach: Hot Yoga.

If you’re in the mood for some not dodgy mods that let you do some pretty dodgy things in games, check out this one that lets you become a drug dealer in Starfield. No, really, it does.