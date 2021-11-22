Forza Horizon 5's Willys Jeep exploit is gone, but players are already discovering other ways to farm unlocks

Pour one out for the Willys. On November 17, the developers at Playground Games rolled out a new hotfix for Forza Horizon 5 that introduced a wealth of stability fixes, squashed a ton of bugs, and (sadly for some) addressed the exploits players has been using to gain easy Super Wheelspins.

The 1940s Willys jeep exploit saw players get loads of easy cash and rare unlocks by buying the old banger, upgrading it, then gifting it on, getting Skill Points back after getting rid of it, and repeating the whole process to farm unlocks.

In a recent hotfix, this exploit has been removed along with a few others, too (including a cheese that let you turn assists on and drive around whilst AFK in order to grind out points and earn skill points).

But don't despair, lazy motorists! There are other things you can do in order to quickly level yourself up, get cars and flip them on to get Wheelspins.

First up, you can get the Pontiac Firebird. It costs you 14 Skill Points to get the Super Wheelspin here (instead of 5 Skill Points in Jeep Willys), but the upside is that it only costs 25,000 CR – so anything you make via the Super Wheelspin will largely be profit.

If you want to quickly get Skill Points for this car – or any others – you can head to Creative Hub > Events Lab and search "497 519 560". This will bring up a race that takes 30 seconds and grants you a fair amount of progress towards skill points per go.

You can either use the points you amass here to unlock Super Wheelspins in other cars, or you can hop to buying the 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS instead, which takes 11 Skill Points for one Super Wheelspin.





Forza Horizon 5 is out now and available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.