Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier date set for iOS and Android

Square Enix and Ateam Entertainment have announced a November 17 release date for Final Fantasy 7: The First Solider.

If you are unfamiliar with the upcoming title set 30 years before the events of FF7, in it, you will fight to join the ranks of Shinra's elite Soldier unit. Here, a total of 75 candidates will battle each other using guns, swords, and magic in this RPG-infused battle royale.

To gain experience points, you can defeat monsters, and you can call upon summons such as Ifrit to fight for you. There's also the option to catch a Chocobo which will help you dash and glide across the battlefield.

Announced back in February, pre-registration is still under way, so be sure to pre-register and be notified as soon as the game is released.

When released, the game will be made available on iOS and Android.