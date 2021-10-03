Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier arrives on iOS and Android in November

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier finally has a proper release date. After extensive teasing and testing, Square Enix has announced that the launch for the iOS and Android versions of the game will take place in November, and pre-registration for the titles will be open later this month, as per producer Tetsuya Nomura.

Announced back in February, Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is a multiplayer battle royale shooter that seems to be taking a mobile-first approach to development.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnbr7SG3bag The game will launch with a couple of new features that haven't been announced previouly, including; controller support, a new training mode that'll let you experiment with weapon combinations and materia setups, a revamped tutorial split into two parts, and a new job, Ninja (which joins other classic pre-exisitng Final Fantasy jobs like Monk, Sorcerer and Warrior). Cheers, Gematsu

The First Soldier is set in Midgar, 30 years prior to the events of the main game. You play as one of many Soldier candidates all vying for survival to prove their worth for the Shira military. As you'd expect, then, the bulk of the gameplay is mostly shooting, but you can also make use of magic abilities and other Final Fantasy tools – including summons – to help your character out.

You can customize characters outfits and accessories, obtain various weapons and vehicle skins, emotes, and more to create your own unique Soldier.

If you prefer your Final Fantasy games more single player and story focused, don't fret – Square Enix is also working on Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, an episodic take on the whole Final Fantasy 7 saga, taking into account the original game and all compilations (as well as adding new story to the lore).