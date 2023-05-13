Not even Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida can put down Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It seems that even Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida just can't put down The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

One of the universal problems that comes from playing a very good game is that it's just too hard to put the controller down. "Just one more level, just one more dungeon, just one more go," you tell yourself, even though you know you need to take the rubbish out because it's collection day tomorrow and you've been putting it off. The Switch certainly makes that harder, as it puts the controller and console in hand together - and it seems like this is evening causing problems for Yoshi P, who joined the most recent Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer with his eyes glued to his Switch.

As shared in a clip by aitaikimochi on Twitter, as Yoshi-P walks into the frame and sits in his chair, you can see him holding the Zelda-themed OLED (thanks, GamesRadar). As he takes a seat, global community producer Toshio Murouchi said that it "seems like his heart's not in it today…" which honestly, what a mood. Some fans translated the conversation between the two in the FF14 Discord, and according to them, Yoshida said he bought both the game and the console in Shinjuku, where he got some "interesting comments."

There's a point in the clip where you can see him showing everyone what he's playing (it's Tears of the Kingdom, obviously), and he's incredibly early on in the game. According to him, he hasn't gotten very far for the simple fact that he "couldn't help but to look at this game from the perspective of a developer. I'm no developer, but I can't blame him, there's just so much to look at and do. Maybe he just needs to take a look at our tips for beginners guide?

Yoshida isn't the only one excited about the game who doesn't work at Nintendo, as both PlayStation and Xbox offered their own little celebrations of the game's launch.