Far Cry 7 and a Far Cry multiplayer game said to be in the works

It may not shock you to learn that Far Cry 7 is reportedly in development; however, that’s not all: a Far Cry multiplayer game is rumored to be in the works as well.

Yesterday, a Insider Gaming report stated as much, citing sources familiar with both projects. Far Cry 7 is said to be under development as Project Blackbird, with the multiplayer game known as Project Maverick.

Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds DLC trailer

The report states both titles started as one game before being separated into two after Far Cry executive producer Day Hay defected to Blizzard Entertainment in 2021. Both games are said to be tentatively slated for a 2025 release.

Kotaku sources corroborated the report, further stating Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, used to develop The Division 2, is the engine of choice for the upcoming Far Cry games. It is also the engine behind the development of the company's open-world Star Wars game.

The last Far Cry game to release was the sixth installment and stars Giancarlo Esposito as the villain Anton Castillo. The iron-fisted dictator of Yara has vowed to restore the island to its former glory, and is grooming his son Diego to follow in his footsteps.

However, enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t follow his vision, so it is up to you to liberate the nation by joining the guerilla movement Libertad.

Far Cry 6 was released on October 7, 2021.