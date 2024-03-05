If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
VERY S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

Wastelanders can now craft their very own official Fallout-themed Xbox Controller with Vault Boy, Brotherhood of Steel, and more

Get designing!

Fallout Customized Xbox controller
Image credit: Microsoft
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Are you an Xbox owner? Do you like Fallout? Well, Microsoft is offering you the chance to create your own customized, Fallout-themed Xbox Wireless Controller.

You can choose to make yours look like those created by Microsoft such as the Vault Dweller, Brotherhood of Steel, Pip-Boy, or Mutant designs. Or, you can get rather silly like we did and choose a different color for every option possible (as you can see below). It looks pretty tacky, but the editor was fun to play around with.

Cover image for YouTube videoS.P.E.C.I.A.L. Delivery 🎮 - Fallout, now available on Xbox Design Lab
S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Delivery - Fallout, now available on Xbox Design Lab

The controller comes with an exclusive Fallout top case and side caps with customizable button styles, metallic triggers, and D-pads, and of course, it supports both Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless connection.

The controller isn’t inexpensive, as they start at $84.98, but considering you can personalize the heck out of it making it even more S.P.E.C.I.A.L. - it evens out, we reckon.

Head over to the Xbox Design Lab and start designing one now.

HA!

