Wastelanders can now craft their very own official Fallout-themed Xbox Controller with Vault Boy, Brotherhood of Steel, and more
Get designing!
Are you an Xbox owner? Do you like Fallout? Well, Microsoft is offering you the chance to create your own customized, Fallout-themed Xbox Wireless Controller.
You can choose to make yours look like those created by Microsoft such as the Vault Dweller, Brotherhood of Steel, Pip-Boy, or Mutant designs. Or, you can get rather silly like we did and choose a different color for every option possible (as you can see below). It looks pretty tacky, but the editor was fun to play around with.
The controller comes with an exclusive Fallout top case and side caps with customizable button styles, metallic triggers, and D-pads, and of course, it supports both Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless connection.
The controller isn’t inexpensive, as they start at $84.98, but considering you can personalize the heck out of it making it even more S.P.E.C.I.A.L. - it evens out, we reckon.
Head over to the Xbox Design Lab and start designing one now.