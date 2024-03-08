If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
EA has added nine of its classic PC titles to Steam including Dungeon Keeper, Populous, Sim City 3000, The Saboteur, and more

EA Classic Games on Steam
Image credit: Electronic Arts
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Electronic Arts has added a series of its classic PC games to Steam for the first time.

These titles, all of which feature the most recent patches, include SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Dungeon Keeper 2, Command & Conquer, and The Saboteur - which we really enjoyed back in the day.

Here’s the list of recently added games:

  • Command & Conquer - The Ultimate Collection
  • Dungeon Keeper 2
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold
  • Populous
  • Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods
  • Populous: The Beginning
  • Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack
  • Sim City 3000 Unlimited
  • The Saboteur

To celebrate the releases, EA has put each on sale for a limited time.

Speaking of which, there are other EA games on sale. If you like Mass Effect, a couple of the original offerings are on sale for less than $10, and you can pick up Jade Empire: Special Edition for less than $5. Just hit up the link above to check things out.

