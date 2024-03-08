EA has added nine of its classic PC titles to Steam including Dungeon Keeper, Populous, Sim City 3000, The Saboteur, and more
Bring on the classics!
Electronic Arts has added a series of its classic PC games to Steam for the first time.
These titles, all of which feature the most recent patches, include SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Dungeon Keeper 2, Command & Conquer, and The Saboteur - which we really enjoyed back in the day.
Here’s the list of recently added games:
- Command & Conquer - The Ultimate Collection
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold
- Populous
- Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods
- Populous: The Beginning
- Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack
- Sim City 3000 Unlimited
- The Saboteur
To celebrate the releases, EA has put each on sale for a limited time.
Speaking of which, there are other EA games on sale. If you like Mass Effect, a couple of the original offerings are on sale for less than $10, and you can pick up Jade Empire: Special Edition for less than $5. Just hit up the link above to check things out.