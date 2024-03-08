Electronic Arts has added a series of its classic PC games to Steam for the first time.

These titles, all of which feature the most recent patches, include SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Dungeon Keeper 2, Command & Conquer, and The Saboteur - which we really enjoyed back in the day.

Here’s the list of recently added games:

Command & Conquer - The Ultimate Collection

Dungeon Keeper 2

Dungeon Keeper Gold

Populous

Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods

Populous: The Beginning

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack

Sim City 3000 Unlimited

The Saboteur

To celebrate the releases, EA has put each on sale for a limited time.

Speaking of which, there are other EA games on sale. If you like Mass Effect, a couple of the original offerings are on sale for less than $10, and you can pick up Jade Empire: Special Edition for less than $5. Just hit up the link above to check things out.