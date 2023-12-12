E3 is officially over, but ESA hasn't discussed selling the brand

In a statement to provided to VG247, it appears that not only is E3 dead, but there have been no discussions surrounding a potential sale of the E3 brand.

This statement, provided to VG247 via email, goes as follows: "ESA has not had any conversations about giving away or selling E3. ESA remains the sole owner of the E3 event and brand."

VG247 was also provided a seperate statement, this one attributed to ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis: "After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the U.S. and global video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3. ESA’s focus and priority remain advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day."

This statement comes following the sudden announcement from the official E3 Twitter account that E3 — an annual event that hosted a variety of video game publishers and developers — had ended. On a backdrop from one of its last big reveals, the farewell post states: "After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories."

It begs the question: what is the ultimate fate of E3 if not a sale? When asked what the ESA plans to do with the E3 brand as the sole owner, senior vice president communications & public affairs — Aubrey Quinn — replied with the following: "The only news today is that ESA has decided to end E3. 2019 was the last in-person show, and the 2021 virtual E3 was the final E3. There are no future plans for the E3 brand."

It really does look like this is the end for E3, for real this time. What a show, what a legacy. It seems that as far as US gaming calendar events are concerned, we're now firmly in the Geoff Keighley era. Europe still has Gamescom, and Japan still has the Tokyo Game Show, sure. But as of today, one of the great pillars of the video game industry has crumbled.

So long, E3.