Dreamworks' latest looks like Wall-E if the world hadn't been ruined by climate change

Dreamworks showed off its latest film this week, The Wild Robot, which comes from the director of Lilo & Stitch and How To Train Your Dragon.

It's been a long while since we had a film about a cute robot that is mostly by itself interacting with a world without humans, but The Wild Robot looks to pick up where Wall-E left off, albeit with an (presumably) earth that hasn't been devastated by climate change. The film is being produced by Dreamworks, and looks to be continuing that more recent trend of unique 3D animation that the studio experimented with in last year's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Helming the project is Chris Sanders, best known for directing Lilo & Stitch, How To Train Your Dragon, and The Croods, and it has a pretty stacked cast too.

At the top of the bill is Us and Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o, who voices the titular robot of the film, Roz. It seems like the various critters seen in the trailer, which you can watch above, will also be voiced, as The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal will voice a fox called Fink, being joined by Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Home Alone) as opossum Pinktail, Bill Nighy (Detective Pikachu, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest) as goose Longneck, Kit Connor (Heartstopper) as gosling Brightbill, and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Vontra, another robot.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dreamworks detailed the film's plot, saying, "The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot — ROZZUM unit 7134, 'Roz' for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling."

The film is actually based on an illustrated book of the same name, released in 2016, which has gone on to spawn several follow-ups.

If this sounds like something that's up your alley, you'll have to wait a little while longer for it, as the film isn't due out until September 20, but you can learn more about it on the movie's website.