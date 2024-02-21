Contra revival Operation Galuga gets a demo and a release date

Contra is back with the upcoming Operation Galuga, and as announced during today's Nintendo Direct, there's a demo coming that lets you try out the game.

First revealed at Nintendo's September Direct last year, Contra: Operation Galuga is a return to the iconic run-and-gun series, offering a reimagining of the classic 80s action game. It comes complete with updated graphics and sound, new stages, enemies, and bosses, as well as some new mechanics, an updated weapon system, and two player co-op in the game's story mode, or up to four players in its arcade mode.

The demo is available today, and the game finally has a release date too: March 12, just a few short weeks away. Pre-orders go live today too, so if you're itching to get your hands on it, you can already set yourself up for success. Outside of the Switch, a release is planned for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC too, so your options are plenty if you're looking to play elsewhere - it should be noted that if the Switch isn't your bag, the demo is available on all other platforms too.