Classic 80s movie kids love, with a theme song you can't stop humming, is set to return - let's ignore the two sequels

Some stories never end, like The Neverending Story, which is getting a brand new film series adaptation.

There's probably two reasons you'd know about The Neverending Story. One is that you grew up in the 80s and were captivated by the cool puppetry and effects, and it became your entire personality for at least a year. And the other is that you watched Stranger Things where it shamelessly played into your nostalgia for the 80s by using the original film's main theme in a pivotal moment. Either way, you should prepare yourself to dive back into the world of The Neverending Story, as the classic children's fantasy novel is getting a brand new series of film adaptations.

As reported by Variety, See-Saw Films is the production company set to breathe new life into the series - you might not know the name, but it's behind films like The King's Speech and shows like Heartstopper, most of its catalogue being quite realistic, dramatic films, so it's potentially a bit of an odd one to take on such a strange fantasy world. It will be working alongside Michael Ende Productions, Michael Ende being the original writer behind the books. Apparently Ende's estate has been looking around the globe for interest in the property from both streaming networks and studios for the past few years.

"We’ve been completely overwhelmed with interest from the television and film industry in recent years," said Ralph Gassmann, the AVA executive that formed Michael Ende Productions alongside the series' longtime editor and estate curator Roman Hocke. "But it was only about four to five years ago when we felt it was right to go back to Fantastica with new, fresher attention. So then we looked at hundreds and hundreds of requests and just thought, let’s see if we find a potential partner amongst them that is so compelling that they make us jump into the boat with them and go on this crazy adventure. But we knew we had to do it right and find the right partner, and luckily See-Saw was amongst them."

No particular talent has been tapped just yet for the films, and it hasn't even been decided how many there will be. Overall it sounds like quite early days for the project.

If you're completely unfamiliar with The Neverending Story, it follows a young boy by the name of Bastian Bux, a child with a strong imagination neglected by his father after his mother's death, who finds a book called The Neverending Story, a book that somehow seems to be aware that he's the one reading it.