Borderlands movie directed by Eli Roth to release in August 2024

Eli Roth's film based on the Borderlands franchise will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.

The theatrical release date was announced at SDCC (thanks, Deadline).

The film will not be identical to the Borderlands videogame universe, but it promises to be authentic to the characters, tone, and style.

Plotwise, a ragtag group of folks is trying to save the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe's most powerful SOB. While on their journey, the troop will battle alien monsters, bandits, and more. They also discover they could hold the key to saving the universe.

The screenplay was written by Roth and Joe Crombie - not co-written by Craig Mazin as was previously rumored (thanks, Variety). Ari Arad, Avi Arad, and Erik Feig produce, and is a Gearbox Studios and Take-Two Interactive production.

Announced as in the works with Liongate seven years ago, the film stars Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Jamie Lee Curtis (Dr. Patricia Tannis), Kevin Hart (Roland), Gina Gershon (Moxxi), Ariana Greenblatt (Tiny Tina), Olivier Richters (Krom), Florian Munteanu (Krieg), Edgar Ramirez (Atlas), Jack Black (Claptrap), Haley Bennett, Bobby Lee (Larry), Janina Gavankar (Knoxx), Cheyenne Jackson (Jakobs), Benjamin Byron Davis (Marcus), Charles Babalola (Hammerlock), Steven Boyer (Scooter), Justin Price (Psycho), and Paula Andrea Placido (Quinn).

The Borderlands franchise has sold over 68 million units worldwide with net revenue topping around $1 billion. Released in 2012, Borderlands 2 is 2K's highest-selling title ever, moving 24 million units.