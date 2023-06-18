Low-poly Battlefield-like BattleBit Remastered outsells Starfield on Steam top sellers

BattleBit Remastered, a blocky shooter made by just four people, has skyrocketed to the top of Steam's top sellers list, overtaking games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield.

Some people like to go on about graphics like they're the most important thing in all of gaming, but we all actually know that they're mostly pretty trivial. That's been proven in a pretty effective way on Steam recently, as the current top seller on Steam is a game called BattleBit Remastered, a "low-poly massive multiplayer FPS, supporting 254 players per server." Take one look at it and you might judgmentally think it looks like a game from several console generations ago, but clearly something is hitting with fans.

As noted by PCGamer, it's important to note that Steam ranks top sellers by revenue, not how many copies have been sold. The game is only £12.79, which makes that achievement all the more impressive, as that means it's earnt more than games like Starfield (sitting at seventh place at the time of writing), Cyberpunk 2077 (fifth place), the Steam Deck (fourth place), and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (second place), the last of which is a free-to-play game.

Starfield is obviously in the top 10 because of the recent showcase, which obviously will have made people excited for it, and Cyberpunk 2077 is half off at the minute so that explains that - the Steam Deck is also expensive, so that isn't a surprise either.

BattleBit only just launched this week, into an early access release as is the standard for many games of its ilk. Reviews are currently sitting at very positive, with more than 7000 players offering their opinions on the game, a number of them saying something to the effect of "it's Battlefield if Battlefield was good." For context, Battlefield 2042 was generally negatively received by fans, though despite that its fifth season won't be its last.

Essentially, if you're looking for something to fill that Battlefield-shaped hole in your heart, this is the game to go for, destructible environments, massive scale, and vehicles and all.