Deceptively simple on the surface, but with an incredible amount of depth under the hood, BattleBit is an expansive, online FPS with destructible environments, vehicles and a selection of different classes to choose from as you fight alongside 254 other players.

Each of the BattleBit classes has access to their own unique pieces of equipment, distinctly contributing to their squad with healing, long-range support or superior firepower.

Here’s how to change classes in BattleBit, as well as what each class is best suited to on the battlefield.

How to change class in BattleBit

To change class in BattleBit, when you’re on the map screen, before you spawn in, look at the bottom of your screen in the middle.

Here you should see a horizontal row of the different classes. Click on each one to change which class you spawn in as, then customise your loadout and character look with the options on the left-hand side of the screen.

Keep an eye on the numbers under each class symbol. This indicates how many other players in your squad have chosen that particular class.

If most of your teammates are rocking a sniper rifle, then it’s probably not the best idea to try and quickscope alongside them. But if you’re being picked off from long-range, then switching strategy with a new class is a great way to turn the tides.

BattleBit Classes

Assault Class

As you might expect, the Assault class in BattleBit is the default, basic class. They primarily use assault rifles to be useful combatants and most ranges and have access to a variety of offensive gadgets.

The Assault class can use explosives to storm enemy positions, destroying the buildings they’re using as cover and generally causing mischief and mayhem.

They also have access to a riot shield, allowing them to push forward aggressively like their class name suggests.

Leader Class

The Leader class in BattleBit is basically the same as the Assault, only they get a fancy helmet in character customisation that shows they’re the boss.

With ARs and marksman rifles, they’re still a force to be reckoned with in a range of firefights, with a slightly different edge to Assault, but don’t expect to be blown away by unique pieces of kit.

Medic Class

The Medic is the only class who can effectively heal themselves and their teammates in BattleBit.

While everyone has bandages to stop themselves from bleeding out and to revive teammates, Medics can use their Medkit secondary gadget to actively replace lost health.

Another extremely powerful aspect of the Medic class is that they have access to a huge variety of primary weapons, including ARs, SMGs and personal defence weapons. This means they can adopt more of a run-and-gun style to move quickly between teammates while still being more than capable in a firefight.

If you're an all-action player, pick the Medic class.

Engineer Class

The Engineer is the most technically astute of the classes in BattleBit, so they have access to the widest variety of primary weapons.

Their unique repair tool primary gadget allows them to heal friendly vehicles, but the real draw of the Engineer class is their secondary gadgets.

Engineers can call upon different types of rocket launcher to take out enemy vehicles or just be an explosive nuisance in general. So while you might discount them as just the vehicle class initially, they are actually a whole lot of fun to play.

That means you should pick the Engineer not just if you're a fan of vehicles, but big explosions as well.

Support Class

The Support class in BattleBit could also be named the builder class, since they can almost instantly place walls, fortifications and other useful cover for their teammates.

They’re also the only class with LMGs, so if you’re someone who doesn’t have the reflexes for close-range engagements or single-shot snipers, this is the class for you.

Supports also have unique access to ammo boxes for resupplying your squad, giving them unparalleled utility. However, because of all this kit, they are very slow.

Pick the Support class if you want to hang back, but still be involved in a lot of action.

Recon Class

Finally, trickshotters and snipers this is the class for you.

The Recon class can use both sniper rifles and marksman rifles to take out enemies from a distance, while also performing useful reconnaissance with their airborne drone.

Snipers are powerful in BattleBit, and they also have a fun gadget which shoots out a fake lens flare to trick enemy snipers into revealing their position.