BattleBit is a massive online FPS that looks like a cross between Battlefield and Roblox, complete with building, destructible environments, vehicles and a range of roles to play as.

Only one of these roles is the specific Medic however, and they are the only players that can effectively and efficiently heal themselves and their teammates.

Here’s what you need to know about how to heal in BattleBit.

How to heal in BattleBit

To heal back to full health in BattleBit, you need the Medic’s unique secondary gadget, the Medkit.

With the Medkit equipped, Medics can use the left mouse button to heal themselves, the right mouse button to heal teammates and the “X” key to throw their Medkit for other players to pick up and use.

Medics can equip their Medkit and use it like any other secondary gadget, but because it is the defining feature of their class, it’s the only secondary gadget they can choose.

To change to the Medic class, when you’re on the map screen before you spawn in, look at the bottom of your screen in the middle below the map. There’s a horizontal list of the different classes in BattleBit here. Click on the third option, which looks like a heartbeat monitor, to play as a Medic.

As well as the Medkit, the Medic class has access to a greater variety of weapons than the standard assault class, including fast-firing, lightweight SMGs which really pack a punch. This means you can still have a solid impact on the moment-to-moment firefight while also providing great utility to your squad by healing yourself and your teammates.

You will likely have noticed that most classes are equipped with bandages for first aid, however, these are only useful for stopping you from bleeding out and for reviving teammates. Remember to switch to your Medkit for proper healing. Just like the on-screen prompt says, Bandages are used by holding the “3” key on your keyboard.