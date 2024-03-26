Missed out on the Avatar: The Last Airbender comics? You can now check them out online, and it won't cost you a penny

Avatar: The Last Airbender didn't finish when the show did, and you can now read the comics that continued its story for free online.

The original animated Avatar: The Last Airbender did wrap things up mostly conclusively, but having as big a world as it does, there was still plenty of room to tell more stories. And more stories there were, as back in 2012, The Promise, a trilogy of comics set a year after the events of the original show was released. It follows Aang, Zuko and co having to work with the Earth King to stabilise the world after the Hundred Year War, though of course things aren't that simple. It was written by the show's original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, alongside Gene Luen Yang, so it is a part of the main canon, making it well worth checking out.

It's pretty easy to pick up physical copies of The Promise still, but if you aren't able to there's good news: webcomic hosting site Webtoons is releasing all of The Promise for free, with the first three issues already available to check out here. The entire comic is planned to be released for free on Webtoons, with new issues being released every Saturday, though you can pay and use the site's Fast Pass system to read them sooner if you wanted to.

"Aang, Katara, Sokka and Toph's on-screen journey is just part of their adventure, which continues in an incredible series of graphic novels," Webtoon's head of content David S. Lee said in a statement. "Now, readers can immerse themselves in the rich storytelling and stunning artwork of these graphic novels in a new way. We're thrilled to give Avatar: The Last Airbender fans a new way to experience the magic of this beloved series and introduce the Webtoon community to the incredible world of bending."

The comics come in a collaboration with publisher Dark Horse Comics, and a press release says that the entire series of comics will be released on Webtoons. This is good news for those of you that still don't know what happened to Zuko's mother, as that was explored in a later comic called The Search. For now, you'll have to wait and read The Promise though. It's a better use of your time than the live action show at the very least.