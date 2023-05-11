Asus ROG Ally to take on Steam Deck June 13: pricing, specs, game library options, more revealed

Asus has revealed the specs, pricing, and launch date for its ROG Ally handheld gaming system.

Unlike its competitor, Steam Deck, the Windows 11 system comes in two options instead of three different skus .

Find out everything you need to know about ROG Ally in this highlight video.

The more powerful of the two features an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor with an 8-core Zen4 CPU with 16-threads, 24 MB total cache, and up to 5.10 GHz boost. It also features an AMD Radeon Graphics GPU (AMD RDNA 3) with 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, and 8.6 Teraflops. It will run you $699.99 and ships on June 13..

The second option comes with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor with a 6-core Zen 4 CPU with 12-threads, 22MB total cache, and up to 4.90 GHz boost. It features an AMD Radeon Graphics CPU (AMD RDNA 3), 4 CUs, up to 2.5GHz, and up to 2.8 Teraflops. It will run you $599.99 and ships during Q3 2023.

Both come with a 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 glossy display with 100% sRGB, Gorilla Glass DXC, Gorilla Glass Victus, 10-point multi-touch Touch Screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 7ms response time, 500nits brightness, and both support Dolby Vision HDR and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Memory is 16GB LPDDR5 on board (6400MT/s dual channel), storage features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230), and ports include one 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, one ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, support DisplayPort 1.4), and one card reader (microSD) (UHS-II).

Get a close up look at the ROG Ally and what's in the box.

Gamepad controls feature A, B, X, and Y buttons, a D-pad, left and right hall effect analog triggers, left and right bumpers, view, menu, command center, and armory crate buttons, two assignable grip buttons, two full-size analog thumbsticks with capacitive touch, HD haptics, and Gyro 6-Axias IMU.

It features a built-in fingerprint sensor and a Microsoft Pluton security processor, AI noise-canceling technology, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res certification, a built-in array microphone, and a two-speaker system with Smart Amplifier technology.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 are supported, and the battery is a 4-cell Li-ion TYPE-C, with a 65W AC Adapter power supply and 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W output, and 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal input, and features AURA SYNC. It will last around 40WHrs.

Finally, the system weighs 1.34 lbs, and sizing is 11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83 ~ 1.27 inches.

You can also use Ally with an XG Mobile external GPU, monitor, mouse, and keyboard for high-fidelity 4K gaming. It connects to your TV and allows you to pair multiple controllers to transform Ally into a multiplayer console.

Customers who purchase the handheld will receive three months' worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it works with all of your game libraries across Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, GOG, and more.

Experience triple-A gaming in the palm of your hands with the ROG Ally.

Now, for the million-dollar question: how does it compare to Steam Deck, and which of the two handheld gaming devices should you purchase? That's where you will need to look at reviews from sites you trust. There are many out there at the moment, and while some say Ally is faster than Steam Deck, is lighter, has a brighter screen, and looks better on paper, the Steam Deck has some clear advantages. Not to mention Steam Deck is less expensive and features three models ranging from $399 to $650.

So, it's up to you, really. Just be sure to look over the specs for each and decide which appeals to you more.