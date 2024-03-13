You read that headline right, Arnold Schwarzenegger has lost his magical sack… in a film where he plays Santa, and someone has stolen it.

As reported by Deadline, Schwarzenegger's first film in five years will be a holiday movie with him playing the one and only Santa clause. The Terminator actor has been a few bits of TV over the past few years, but his last appearance in a film was in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. Now, alongside Reacher star Alan Ritchson, he'll be doing the classic red and white suit in The Man With The Bag. An official logline explains, "When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas."

Reader, this is the first time in many years where I have truly felt that Christmas movies are back. I'm all in on this goofy as hell concept, and I am desperate for Schwarzenegger to get his magic sack back. Adam Shankman, director of Hairspray, Rock of Ages, and Disenchanted is currently set to direct the project, with Allan Rice (Stuck in the Middle) penning the script.

Deadline says that there's no actual word on who's playing who, but I doubt the much younger, and incredibly ripped Ritchson will be playing someone who is generally viewed as an old, pot-bellied man that loves cookies and milk. You're probably pretty safe to place a bet on him playing Vance, the former thief that has to save Christmas.

It's a fitting return for Schwarzenegger, who obviously appeared in the 1996 film Jingle All The Way, a Christmas film that is… fine? And weirdly hateful towards postal workers for no apparent reason? Either way, The Man With The Bag is apparently aiming to shoot later this year, though it doesn't seem like a release date has been set just yet, so this might be a 2025 release.