13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Nintendo Switch next year

The latest game from 2D animation specialist Vanillaware and publisher Atlus – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022.

The game, a well-acclaimed release that's part visual novel, part light puzzle, and part RTS, will be making its Nintendo Switch debut next year after a strong performance on PS4. Today, Atlus has also announced that the game has shipped an impressive 500,000 sales worldwide to date.

Sentinel No. 13: Activated.



Are you ready to re『 START 』?



13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim comes to Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022!

No price point for the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been announced yet, but given that 13 Sentinels started off as a $60 game, and then dipped to $40 due to sales, we could see the title come in a bit cheaper than other Switch games (we'll see, though).

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim originally released in 2019 in Japan (followed by a worldwide 2020 launch) and quickly made a name for itself for being a innovative, refreshing approach to storytelling and tactical combat. 13 Sentinels is the result of a six-year development cycle that started with a planned Vita version that was eventually scrapped in favor of polishing up the PS4 version. And now we're seeing the game come back to handhelds for the Switch. Lovely.

This news follows the publisher's announcement that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim surpassed 200,000 copies sold in digital and physical sales back in September in Japan alone this year.