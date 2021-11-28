Save 35% on a VG247 yearly subscription this Black Friday!

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Nintendo Switch next year

Vanillaware’s latest game continues to impress as Atlus announces a Nintendo Switch port for 2022.
News by Dom Peppiatt
The latest game from 2D animation specialist Vanillaware and publisher Atlus – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022.

The game, a well-acclaimed release that's part visual novel, part light puzzle, and part RTS, will be making its Nintendo Switch debut next year after a strong performance on PS4. Today, Atlus has also announced that the game has shipped an impressive 500,000 sales worldwide to date.

No price point for the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been announced yet, but given that 13 Sentinels started off as a $60 game, and then dipped to $40 due to sales, we could see the title come in a bit cheaper than other Switch games (we'll see, though).

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim originally released in 2019 in Japan (followed by a worldwide 2020 launch) and quickly made a name for itself for being a innovative, refreshing approach to storytelling and tactical combat. 13 Sentinels is the result of a six-year development cycle that started with a planned Vita version that was eventually scrapped in favor of polishing up the PS4 version. And now we're seeing the game come back to handhelds for the Switch. Lovely.

This news follows the publisher's announcement that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim surpassed 200,000 copies sold in digital and physical sales back in September in Japan alone this year.

Dom Peppiatt

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

