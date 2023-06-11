If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SERIES SICK

Xbox Series S Carbon Black comes with 1TB, and a $350 price tag

Do you want a black Xbox Series S with double the storage? Microsoft thinks you do!

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

Microsoft ended the Xbox Showcase with a hardware reveal, which wasn't something anyone really expected. The Xbox line-up is getting a new Series S variant, the Xbox Series S Carbon Black.

Outside of the colour, the new console comes with double the storage (1TB) compared to the launch Series S.

Watch on YouTube
A black Series S with double the storage!

The Xbox Series S Carbon Black is priced $350, which is $50 more than the price of the white Series S. The new console arrives September 1.

The storage upgrade is certainly surprising, considering Microsoft could have just released a new colour variant of the existing Series S. Nevertheless, the console will also accept extended storage like all other Series consoles.

Before revealing the Carbon Black, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that Microsoft has worked on increasing the supply of Xbox consoles, so hopefully you'll be able to buy the new one without much of a hassle.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch