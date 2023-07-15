Microsoft ending Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan preview in August

Microsoft has announced that it will be ending the preview of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends and Family Plan on August 15.

The plan, which was first launched in September 2022, allowed up to five people to share a single Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The company said that all active members of the Friends and Family plan would receive an Xbox Game Pass offer as a thank-you for participating. The specific details of this offer have not yet been announced.

The plan was priced at $25 and allowed up to five people to share a single Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Each person on the plan received unique access to the entire Game Pass Ultimate library across Xbox and PC, EA Play, and other benefits.

From today, existing Primary and Secondary members will be emailed details describing the change, and starting July 17, primary account holders will no longer be able to add new members to their shared membership.

On August 15, existing memberships will end and Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family will no longer be available; however, Microsoft will start sending Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes ou to both Primary and Secondary members, depending on the primary account holder’s remaining time as described in the table.

To be eligible, the shared Friends & Family subscription must be active on August 15. The code(s) will be sent to your Xbox account on the console and the Xbox app on PC, and must be redeemed with the Xbox account you used to participate in the current Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family membership.