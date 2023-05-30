Xbox Game Pass enriches its library with Chicory, Amnesia: The Bunker, Rune Factory 4 Special, and more

The first round of June games have been announced for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Kicking things off today are top-down adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale on cloud, console, and PC and open-world, sci-fi sandbox game Farworld Pioneers for console ad PC.

The world's color has vanished. Can you bring it back?

June 1 will see the arrival of Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 on cloud, console, and PC. The simulation title finds you immersing yourself in a realistic garage environment as the new car garage owner. The goal is to work towards a service empire as you work with over 4,000 unique parts and over 72 different cars.

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer arrives on cloud, console, and PC the same day. In it, you are an X Slayer fighting the Psyko Sindikate in defense of the people of Earth. This group is bringing evil to life to take over the world and enslave humanity.

Another June 1 tile is The Big Con. Coming to cloud, console, and PC, the game takes place in '90s America, and you are a runaway teen con artist. Choose who to grift and how to make your scratch as you sneak around, don disguises, and pickpockets in a comedic crime adventure.

First-person horror game Amnesia: The Bunker comes to cloud, console, and PC on June 6. Set in a desolate World War 1 bunker, you will face oppressing terrors stalking the dark corridors. You will be searching for and using tools and weapons at your disposal and trying to keep the lights on at all costs. Can you make your way out alive?

Also on June 6, Hypnospace Outlaw returns to the Game Pass library for cloud, console, and PC. This '90s internet simulator finds you scouring Hypnospace's wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading loads of apps that may or may not be useful.

Rune Factory 4 Special hits cloud, console, and PC on June 8, and the farming sim takes your adventure outside the town gates to explore dangerous dungeons. Use swords, spears, staves, and other weapons and magic to personalize your battle tactics against monsters awaiting you in trap-laden dungeons.

The Double Fine Productions title Stacking also arrives June 8 for cloud and console. The game has you explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian stacking dolls as you jump into over 100 unique dolls and use their special abilities to solve various puzzles and challenges.

Dordogne releases on the service June 13. In this narrative experience for cloud, console, and PC, you explore the thousand summer colors of Dordogne as you revisit your childhood to uncover lost family secrets in this formative journey. You play as Mimi, exploring recollections of your childhood and the times shared with your late grandmother. You will confront your adult choices with fond childhood memories as the past meets the present.

Leaving Game Pass

New entries to the library mean some additions will leave soon.

You have until June 15 to play the following games before being pulled: Bridge Constructor Portal, Chorus, Maneater, Mortal Shell, Serious Sam 4, and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

If you like what you play, use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep the games in your library.