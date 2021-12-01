The first round of Xbox Game Pass titles fro December have been announced, and things take off running tomorrow, December 2, with seven games dropping.

First up is day one title ANVIL for console and PC. In the game, you are part of an agency called the Ancient Vault Investigation Lab (ANVIL) that is searching for the remnants of alien civilizations across the universe. As a Breaker, you’ll search galaxies for ancient alien vaults, and each galaxy consists of random planets and unique monsters. Defeating them and opening these vaults, you’ll be able to utilize the powers hidden within.

Alongside ANVIL comes Archvale for cloud, console, and PC. Another day one Game Pass title, Archvale is a bullet-ridden action affair with RPG elements where you’ll master weapons and skills needed to overcome various enemies located throughout an ever-changing world. Only by conquering these evil forces will you uncover the truth about the long-fabled Archvale.

Also coming on December 2 is the follow-up to Final Fantasy 13, Final Fantasy 13-2 for console and PC. Alongside the Square Enix title is what is sure to be a relaxing Game Pass entry, Lawn Mowing Simulator. If you consider mowing lawns across the Great British countryside relaxing, that is. It is coming to cloud, console, and PC. Stardew Valley will also arrive on December 2 for the same platforms.

Rubber Bandits releases day one on the same day for cloud, console, and PC. In this multiplayer beat 'em up brawler, you will try to steal, smash, and scavenge as much cash as possible through physics-based combat. You will need to dodge traps, bash rival bandits, and run from the police in order to pull off the perfect heist. Expect to be wielding wacky weapons and you can choose from some rather interesting criminal characters.

The final game landing tomorrow, December 2, is turn-based strategy title Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector for cloud, console, and PC.

On December 7, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator comes to Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC as a day one drop. In it, you will sell and trade organs to various clients. In the process, you will also have to perform certain feats like keeping vampire-leech organs from devouring the goods inside your cargo hold, teaching Fleshty the Snowman to love, and more. Sounds pretty interesting to us.

Coming December 8 is a game that needs no introduction: Halo Infinite. You will be able to download it for cloud, console, or PC.

The following day, December 9, will see One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 arrive on the service for cloud, console, and PC. In it, you will fight hordes of enemies, adventure with trusted allies, and experience action lifted straight from the anime.

On December 14, you will be able to grab Aliens: Fireteam Elite for cloud, console, and PC, and Among Us will also arrive on the service that same day for console.

More games coming to the service means some will be leaving. You will have until December 15 to nab the following games before they disappear: Beholder, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, Guacamelee 2, Wilmot’s Warehouse, Unto The End, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.