Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series X are getting a price hike

The price of Xbox Game Pass is increasing by $1 across all markets, while the cost of the Xbox Series X is also getting a price bump in all regions except from US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia as of this August.

This news comes from The Verge, who reported on the price hike earlier this week. The price increase for Game Pass will affect both the base version of the service, as well as Game Pass Ultimate.

Speaking to The Verge, head of communications for Xbox Kari Perez commented on the increased price of the Xbox Series X, stating: "We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market." As a result, the Xbox Series X will cost £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 in Europe, $649.99 in Canada, and $799.99 in Australia.

This news comes in the midst of a worldwide recession, where companies and individuals both are mindful of increased financial costs across the board. At the start of this year, Microsoft laid of 10,000 employees in an attempt to curb these increased fiscal pressures. However, the following months have only seen an increase in tech-sector layoffs and cost-cutting across the industry.

Whether you're an average Xbox owner who'll see a small increase to their Game Pass subscription, or someone who now feels a sudden pressure to buy an Xbox Series X before August in order to save a bit of cash, it's a rough spot all around. I for one have got to get out there and grab myself a console before Starfield launches, and I reckon I won't be the only one.

What do you think of this price increase? There's no real silver lining to it - did you see this coming, or is this a shock to you? Let us know below!