Removal of Witcher 3 mod's surprisingly accurate textures of lady bits isn't a "statement against nudity"

CD Projekt Red has provided additional comment on the accidental inclusion of rather realistic "down there" lady bits in The Witcher 3 next-gen.

Speaking with IGN, the studio confirmed its intention to remove the vulva textures to ensure visual coherence across all character models.

The studio said the removal of the textures is not "a statement against nudity or mature themes" as the inclusion of said content was not planned for the next-gen version "from the start."

CDPR is moving forward to remove the textures in a future update.

A studio spokesperson also confirmed that the mod in question was HD Monsters Reworked - not Vaginas for Everyone as previously thought.

“As was understood by CD Projekt Red until very recently, the vulva textures in question were a part of the 'HD Monsters Reworked' (HDMR) mod, not the 'Vaginas for Everyone' mod,” the spokesperson told IGN.

“In 2021, at the time of signing the copyright transfer agreement, the HDMR mod author confirmed to CDPR that they were the sole author of the mod in question. The HDMR mod author granted CD Projekt Red rights to use the mod and was credited and compensated for their work.”

The studio has since reached out to the creator of HD Monsters Reworked to clarify things a bit more.

The Witcher 3's next-gen update was released in December 2022, free for owners of the Complete Edition on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It includes graphical improvements and gameplay tweaks, all previously released DLC, integrates a few of its most popular mods, and lots more.