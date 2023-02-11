The Witcher 3's next-gen update features detailed and 'unintended' female genitalia

The Witcher 3's next-gen update brings better graphics and performance to the game. That was expected. But players weren't expecting, was realistic and detailed female anatomy down south.

These new models are being called into question for their level of detail. Some players may question why such intimate details were included in the update, while others may simply enjoy the eye candy. Either way, the inclusion wasn't intentional on CDPR's part.

Here's a completely safe for-work trailer showing off The Witcher 3's next-gen update

Per some rather graphic screenshots posted to reddit (view at your own risk), Crones, in particular, have been given a bit of a makeover. This renovation includes not only detailed mons pubis and labia but landing strips as well, with not a bear trapper's hat in sight.

In the unmodded game, not all females are shown full frontal. If they are, only a non-descript area lacking any features is shown (NSFW), similar to a Ken doll. Most females in The Witcher 3 are a bit modest down there, tending to cover Aunt Mary with panties or lingerie that looks straight out of a Victoria's Secret or Hustler catalog because that's just how they rolled in the medieval age.

All shock and fun aside, the inclusion of these mommy bits was an accident by CDPR, and it is working to "address" the content.

According to a statement given to Kotaku, the next-gen update featured "several community-sourced mods" merged on top of "numerous enhancements created and implemented by the studio." It was a "complex process," and the "textures in question" were an "unintended result."

Expect the content will be patched out, and probably rather soon, we imagine.

Kotaku said the particular mod in question appears to be Vagina's For Everyone and found on Nexus (NSFW). Looking over the mod page, Brothel girl, Ciri, and Yennefer are just three ladies who go the full-way. Each even has a "styling" preference ranging from trimmed to a landing strip which needs a bit of maintenance.

CDPR released The Witcher 3's next-gen update in December, free for owners of the Complete Edition on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It includes graphical improvements and gameplay tweaks, all previously released DLC, integrates a few of the game's most popular mods, and lots more.

If you plan on playing the game a second time, and want to go a different route, check out our guide to getting the best ending in The Witcher 3. There are 36 possible end game states, after all.