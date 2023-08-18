What are you playing this weekend?

I don't know about you, but it's been a long week in our world. It feels like it should be Sunday instead of Friday, but it happens when you get your days mixed up due to staying up for two days straight the prior weekend (I'm really getting too old for such nonsense).

Last weekend, some of us drank too much while playing Cards Against Humanity for hours on end and had one too many edibles (disclaimer: it is legal in some US states). I have to say, despite my body rebelling come Monday, it was a grand time.

Not long ago, I purchased Cards Against Humanity: Ultimate Expansion which features tons of cards. I also purchased the Nasty Bundle because I am a child. We finally cracked open the boxes on Saturday night and invited two couples over to the house to play with us. Christ, it was fun. If you haven't played the brilliant card game, I highly (snicker snicker) recommend it. I haven't laughed so much in years, which is a damn shame.

This weekend, I plan on resting a bit, but like my co-workers, I plan on playing a video game or two. Over the next few days, in between doing real-world stuff, we'll be playing around in a certain RPG that just dropped, going on a road trip, doing a bit of fighting, taking a chainsaw to folks, and revisiting a Game of the Year we have yet to finish, and we'll try not to suck at it.

Here's what we're up to over the weekend:

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - Forlorn Hope Trailer

Dom Peppiatt, Editor-in-Chief – Dark Souls 2

“Seek Strength. The rest will follow.” It’s something of an iconic phrase in Dark Souls 2, uttered softly and sadly from the lips of the doomed King Vendrick before he turned into a mindless, dead king, endlessly circling his tomb like a caged tiger at a zoo. It’s fitting for the game; seek strength, progress, and prosper. Or, if you will, ‘git gud’.

I’ve been working my way through the From games ever since falling in love with Bloodborne at the start of the year, and my journey currently has me smack in the middle of Majula and Drangleic, with all the weird and wonderful that comes with it. I know Dark Souls 2 is a lot of people’s least favourite game, but I’m really vibing with it – it’s unlike its peers, it’s experimental, and it cares little for the holy tenets of what came before. It’s the unpopular middle child, of sorts, and I just think that adds to its charm.

I’m currently in the mop-up period before I venture forth and take on the big bad… I’m hoping I can do that and experience the inevitable glumness of it all before I go see boy genius on Sunday. Playing sad boy games as a vessel to going to listen to sad girl music? Very fitting for the death of summer.

Wayfinder: Early Access Launch Trailer | Gloom Break: Founder’s Season 1 Begins

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Baldur's Gate3, Wayfinder, Mortal Kombat

This weekend I'll be back to Baldur's Gate 3 yet again as I imagine loads of other people are. I've finally made it to Act 3, and continue to be impressed by the game's scope and quality. Shadowheart has sadly left my party now though - so I am lacking a healer making fights somewhat harder. Nevertheless, I'll power through it.

Wayfinder is also out in early access, which I'm trying desperately to set some time aside for. It's a game I liked in previews, and want to keep tabs on in the future. Love me some MMOs. Love me some grind.

Finally, I'm tapping into some Mortal Kombat ahead of Mortal Kombat 1's release later this year. I want to be good at fighting games again and I've given up all hope for Street Fighter 6 despite how good it is. This will be the one - I swear!

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Street Fighter 6

LMAO

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Launch Trailer

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Baldur's Gate 3, Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This weekend, I won't have too much time for gaming as I'm visiting family, but I do have plans to play more Baldur's Gate 3 on Sunday. How could I not? The game is just as wonderful as I'd hoped, and I've been having great fun working on guides for it. I have three separate campaigns on the go right now, and I ought to chill out, but it's just so good.

Aside from that, I'm going to try some of the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game with my friends tonight, and I'll no doubt end up playing lots of Teamfight Tactics whenever I'm lounging around. That's another game I simply can't get enough of.

Monster Roadtrip: End of the Road - Reveal Trailer

Rebecca Jones, Guides Writer - Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip

I might not actually have much time for gaming this weekend: on Saturday I'm going to Pride (my first, in fact, despite having been out of the closet for a bone-dusting devastating 19 years); while on Sunday I'm determined to finally tidy up my office a bit because frankly I'm ashamed of the state of the place. Plus I've got some lovely nerdy posters and other on-brand decorations that really do deserve to be properly mounted on the wall, rather than just propped up against it. Yes, I've lived here for two years already, what of it?

At the inevitable point where my aforementioned ancient skeleton needs a sit-down, though, I'll probably aim for another couple of runs through Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip. I was so excited when the End of the Road update came out a couple of weeks ago, only to realise that despite racking up a respectable playtime, I haven't actually met the unlock requirements yet. It's time to hit the walkthroughs so that I can see what's new.

Getting a great start in Elden ring | 5 Things to do first

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - Elden Ring, maybe something else

I plan to stay sober this weekend (okay, maybe I will have some 'brownies') and return to Elden Ring. I never finished the game, as I became completely frustrated with my inability to stay alive for more than 30 minutes at a time. I know, I know: "git gud" and all that nonsense. I try, I honestly do, but no matter how much I love FromSoftware games, they do my head in and sometimes make me want to flip a table over. I'll try to maintain a sense of composure this time around and not stamp my foot like a petulant three-year-old when I die for the umpteenth time.

When I tire of dying, I will likely play something less taxing like Stardew Valley. Last month, it was announced that a new update would be coming to the game at some point, so I want to get back into the groove a bit beforehand. According to developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, we can expect a new festival, new items, more dialogues, and some secrets in the 1.6 update. I am really looking forward to its release.

Other than that, at some point, I plan on updating the laptop from Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 because Steam and Chrome keep giving me notices that I need to do it, and I am tired of being bothered, plus, it's long overdue. I've just been lazy about it.

Image credit: FOX

That's us for the week. What are you playing this weekend?