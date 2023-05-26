What are you playing this weekend?

It's Memorial Day weekend in the US, which means folks in the States get an extra day to do nothing if the mood strikes them.

Decoration Day, as it was originally called, was set aside after the Civil War ended to honor soldiers who died. Over the years, it turned into Memorial Day, a now Federal holiday. Basically, it's a day we celebrate fallen members of the military.

But it's not a totally solemn weekend. Many people also celebrate by having cookouts and other get-togethers. It is also the weekend when many pools open up for the summer, despite it still being a little chilly, if you ask me.

Monday is also a bank holiday in the UK, so it's not just the US being gifted with a long weekend.

The plan for the weekend consists of meeting up with friends and family, gardening, and eating plenty of potato salad, hamburgers, and baked beans. Some of us may even have a beer or two. But we will also be playing games. Here's what we're playing this weekend:

Street Fighter 6 is looking polished as hell - let's make that clear from the off.

Connor Makay, Staff Writer - Street Fighter 6, Honkai: Star Rail

This weekend I'm going to try to finally sink some time into the Street Fighter 6 demo. Having already signed up for multiple real-world events and tournaments, I need to get some time in; otherwise, I'll embarrass myself, and Tom will make fun of me.

In addition, I'm still playing Honkai: Star Rail. It's pretty decent, and while I'm cautious of the microtransactions, I've been able to get a good way into it without breaking the bank.

Take control of a mighty Sternguard Veteran along with his faithful servo-skull and plunge into the universe of Warhammer 40K.

Jim Trinca, Video Producer - Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Zelda's great, right? Truly, the GOTY question for this year has already been settled. As good as Starfield might turn out to be (and I'm convinced it's going to be excellent), it's difficult to imagine any circumstances where the Skyrim in Space proposition can be as brilliantly inventive and gleefully playful as Tears of the Kingdom. And it definitely isn't going to be as solid and bug-free.

Still, even when your office is Hyrule, it's still the office. So I'm desperate to spend my weekend on something about as far away from Zelda as artistically possible.

Fortunately for me, it coincides with the recent release of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a retro-styled boomer shooter about being an impossibly huge man in impossibly huge armor stomping around the galaxy and dispensing the Emperor's infinite justice via the medium of hot lead. Like everything 40k, it's loud, dumb, garish, and obscenely over the top. Yep: pretty much everything that TotK isn't.

Hey, change is as good as a holiday, right?

Here's some help if you need it.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I've nothing much planned this weekend aside from sleeping. Though, I will make a point of going outside and catching some sun if I can.

Aside from sleeping and grabbing some Vitamin D, I'll probably play more Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It's a cozy game, and I've got a lot of side stuff to be getting on with that I'm excited about; there's still so much that I haven't discovered yet, and that's great.

This looks like it will be really fun!

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - Cat Quest, Cat Quest 2

This weekend, I am hanging out with the family for a bit, and a few of my friends are coming by to have some of my famous sangria. I also plan to try making some food from one of the many game cookbooks in my possession. I plan making that a feature at some point (if folks are iterested), so watch this space. I also plan on landscaping the front yard by planting massive hostas that look like they belong in a jungle and a patch of liriope. Fun times.

Other than that, I plan on playing Cat Quest and then moving on to Cat Quest 2. The announcement this week of Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean this week reminded me I own the first two games on Steam and have yet to play them - something every Steam users can relate to.

Cat Quest is likened to Diablo with cats, and the second outing expands on the original with more spells, weapons, a character switch mechanic, and local co-op. They are both rated highly positive on Steam, so I am going to give them a go.

That is a wrap for us. What are you up to over the long weekend? Plan on playing any games? Let us know! We love hearing from you.